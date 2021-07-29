Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:14 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+480.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.13M (+29.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.