AstraZeneca and J&J are yet to see need for COVID-19 booster shots

Jul. 29, 2021 1:14 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), AZNJNJ, AZN, BNTX, PFE, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments

Booster shot covid-19 vaccine concept
Wachiwit/iStock via Getty Images

  • AstraZeneca (AZN +1.5%) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2%), two of the frontrunners in the global immunization drive with a similar approach in their COVID-19 vaccine technology, are yet to see the evidence to support the need for booster shots.
  • Speaking to CNBC’sSquawk Box Europe,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said that the company did not have a “precise answer” on the need for COVID-19 boosters.
  • “There are two dimensions to this immunity — antibodies [which] decline over time, but the second, very important dimension of vaccination is the so-called T-cells. They tend to protect people against severe disease, but they also provide durability.”
  • Antibodies and T cells are two components of the human immune system. While how long COVID-19 antibodies last remains unclear, T cells can outlive the antibodies, according to studies.
  • “With the technology we use, we have very high production of T-cells. We’re hoping we can have a durable vaccine that protects for a long period of time. So whether we will need a third booster or not is not clear yet, only time will tell,” Soriot added.
  • Rival vaccine maker J&J has echoed similar views. The U.S. pharma giant says there is no evidence yet to indicate the requirement of a booster dose following the administration of the company’s single-dose COVID-19 shot, German news magazine WirtschaftsWoche reports.
  • The company plans to reassess the need for a booster as soon as more data become available.
  • Both companies have pledged to sell their COVID-19 vaccines on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.
  • The views of AstraZeneca and J&J on booster shots contrast with those from Moderna (MRNA -1.7%) and Pfizer (PFE -0.6%)/BioNTech(BNTX -0.5%). The companies used the breakthrough messenger-RNA technology in their two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Moderna is advancing a Phase 2 study for its booster COVID-19 vaccine candidates and has already signed an agreement with Switzerland to supply 7M doses of booster shots in 2022.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Wednesday that he was "very, very confident" a third dose of the company’s vaccine could offer protection against the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.