AstraZeneca and J&J are yet to see need for COVID-19 booster shots
Jul. 29, 2021 1:14 PM ET Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AZN JNJ, AZN, BNTX, PFE, MRNA
- AstraZeneca (AZN +1.5%) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2%), two of the frontrunners in the global immunization drive with a similar approach in their COVID-19 vaccine technology, are yet to see the evidence to support the need for booster shots.
- Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said that the company did not have a “precise answer” on the need for COVID-19 boosters.
- “There are two dimensions to this immunity — antibodies [which] decline over time, but the second, very important dimension of vaccination is the so-called T-cells. They tend to protect people against severe disease, but they also provide durability.”
- Antibodies and T cells are two components of the human immune system. While how long COVID-19 antibodies last remains unclear, T cells can outlive the antibodies, according to studies.
- “With the technology we use, we have very high production of T-cells. We’re hoping we can have a durable vaccine that protects for a long period of time. So whether we will need a third booster or not is not clear yet, only time will tell,” Soriot added.
- Rival vaccine maker J&J has echoed similar views. The U.S. pharma giant says there is no evidence yet to indicate the requirement of a booster dose following the administration of the company’s single-dose COVID-19 shot, German news magazine WirtschaftsWoche reports.
- The company plans to reassess the need for a booster as soon as more data become available.
- Both companies have pledged to sell their COVID-19 vaccines on a not-for-profit basis during the pandemic.
- The views of AstraZeneca and J&J on booster shots contrast with those from Moderna (MRNA -1.7%) and Pfizer (PFE -0.6%)/BioNTech(BNTX -0.5%). The companies used the breakthrough messenger-RNA technology in their two-dose COVID-19 vaccines.
- Moderna is advancing a Phase 2 study for its booster COVID-19 vaccine candidates and has already signed an agreement with Switzerland to supply 7M doses of booster shots in 2022.
- Speaking to CNBC, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Wednesday that he was "very, very confident" a third dose of the company’s vaccine could offer protection against the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus.