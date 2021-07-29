Shell Midstream Partners Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:15 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.45M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst estimates Adj. EBITDA of $189.4M.
- Over the last 1 year, SHLX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.