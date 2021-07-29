W.W. Grainger Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:16 PM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)GWWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.62 (+23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Operating margin estimate 11.1%
- Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
