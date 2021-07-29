Huntsman Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:17 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+678.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+49.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst estimates Adj. EBITDA of $318.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, HUN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.