Imperial Oil Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:18 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+165.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.18B (+93.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.