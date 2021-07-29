Lazard Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:36 PM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)LAZBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.18M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LAZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company's stock declined -3.16% on April 30, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.
- Earlier in July, Lazard's June AUM declined M/M on forex depreciation.