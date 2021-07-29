Cboe Global Markets Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:39 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.64M (+16.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.