Cboe Global Markets Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2021 1:39 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.36 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.64M (+16.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
