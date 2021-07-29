ImmunoGen Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 1:50 PM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: SA News Team
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.92M (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- ImmunoGen shares fall nearly 2% in reaction to reporting first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and re-affirmed its financial guidance for the year on May 10.
- In late-April, Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners argued that ImmunoGen has made a "strong turnaround progress" riding powerful fundamental improvement, and said that the "stock will likely reward investors with substantial upside in coming years."
- The company's stock has fallen more than 12% year to date.