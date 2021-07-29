Johnson Controls International Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2021
  • Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.27B (+17.4% Y/Y).
  • It includes revenue of: Adjusted building solutions North America sales estimate $2.25B; Adjusted building solutions EMEA sales estimate $908.6M; Adjusted building solutions Asia Pacific sales estimate $684.0M; and Adjusted global products sales estimate $2.44B.
  • Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
