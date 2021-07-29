Church & Dwight Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 2:43 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+5.9% Y/Y).
- "We expect the company to post solid earnings in 2021, despite rising raw material and transportation costs, with help from aggressive marketing, new product launches, and higher pricing. We also expect continued growth in online sales, which rose 54% from the prior year in 1Q21 and represented 15% of sales," said Argus analyst Kristina Ruggeri
- Over the last 2 years, CHD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.