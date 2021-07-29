V.F. Corp FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021
- V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+119.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+100.0% Y/Y).
- It includes: Outdoor segment revenue estimate of $638.5M; Active segment revenue estimate of $1.27B; Work segment revenue estimate $225.2M; and Other revenue estimate of $1.28M.
- Analysts expect gross margin of 57%.
- Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.