V.F. Corp FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2021 2:47 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+119.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+100.0% Y/Y).
  • It includes: Outdoor segment revenue estimate of $638.5M; Active segment revenue estimate of $1.27B; Work segment revenue estimate $225.2M; and Other revenue estimate of $1.28M.
  • Analysts expect gross margin of 57%.
  • Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
