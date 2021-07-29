American Axle & Manufacturing Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 2:49 PM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+101.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+129.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.