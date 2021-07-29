Carter's Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2021 2:50 PM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+46.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $713.84M (+38.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Carter's Inc.: Preparing To Pounce