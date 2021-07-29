Meritage Homes sets record margin, significantly lifts 2021 outlook

  • Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH +11.8%) stock soared today after the company posted its best second quarter in its history.
  • The company closed 18.2% more homes than the comparable quarter last year (13.2% more homes sequentially than Q1 2021), although there was a modest 2% decline in sales order compared to a strong Q2 2020.
  • The company achieved record home closing gross margin of 27.3% due to a higher average selling price and leveraging fixed costs on greater home closing volume. This number is expected to increase even further in the back-half of 2021.
  • Meritage Homes significantly raises guidance: Predicted home closing revenue increases to $5.00B - $5.25B from $4.55B - $4.85B. Predicted EPS increases to $18.55 - $19.45 from $13.75 - $14.75.
  • "Housing demand remains strong and we are still able to sell our homes soon after they are released," said CEO Phillippe Lord.
