Brightcove stock slumps after downside quarterly, full-year guidance

Jul. 29, 2021 2:58 PM ETBrightcove Inc. (BCOV)BCOVBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Businesswoman and businessmen during online seminar
izusek/E+ via Getty Images

  • Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares continue the post-earnings pullback after downside third-quarter and full-year forecasts offset the second-quarter beats.
  • For Q2, Brightcove revenue was up 8% year-over-year to $51.5M. Adjusted EPS was $0.11, coming in $0.08 ahead of consensus estimates.
  • For the third quarter, Brightcove forecasts $50.5-51.5M in revenue and $0.01-0.03 EPS. Analysts expected $52.53M and $0.13, respectively.
  • The full-year view includes $211-213M in revenue, below the $214.89M consensus, and $0.30-0.37 EPS versus the $0.48 consensus.
  • "We made good progress across each of our four strategic focus areas that will enhance customer success and retention, accelerate product innovation, and grow our direct and indirect sales efforts. In the near-term, it will take some additional time to complete these initiatives," says Brightcove CEO Jeff Ray.
  • Brightcove shares are currently down 16% to $11.05.
  • Deeper dive: Brightcove Q2 earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.