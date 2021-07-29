Wayfair falls on concerns blistering growth may slow down
Jul. 29, 2021 3:18 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Wayfair (W -4.7%) are lower after UBS warns on some decelerating trends. Checks by the firm suggest online penetration in home furnishings moderated in Q2 as consumers increasingly felt more comfortable going back to brick-and-mortar stores. "We believe that W's trends remained under pressure in 2Q even as category demand remained fairly strong," updates analyst Michael Lasser.
- Lasser believes the large assortment of Wayfair should help in a supply constrained environment, but sees looming risks of a category slowdown and channel shift back to stores. With shares down 25% from their peak, some of the risk is seen as already priced in.
- UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Wayfair and 12-month price target of $295.
- Wayfair is due to report earnings on August 5. The online retailer has topped revenue expectations in 11 of the last 12 quarters.