Biden asks Congress to extend eviction moratorium
Jul. 29, 2021 3:48 PM ETIndependence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT), EQR, APTSBRG, CPT, AVBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor48 Comments
- President Biden is asking Congress to extend the eviction moratorium because a recent Supreme Court decision prevents the administration from extending the moratorium that ends on July 31, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had put the eviction moratorium in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent renters who had lost their jobs or income from being evicted for nonpayment of rent.
- Due to the recent spread of the COVID Delta variant, "President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability," the statement said.
- It went on to say: "Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available. In June, when CDC extended the eviction moratorium until July 31st, the Supreme Court’s ruling stated that 'clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.'"
- In addition, Biden has asked the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs to extend their eviction moratoria through the end of September.
- He's also urging states and local municipalities that received Emergency Rental Assistance to accelerate their efforts to distribute funds in light of the imminent end of the CDC moratorium.
- Apartment REIT stocks are mostly in the green in late trading: Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +2.3%), Equity Residential (EQR +0.3%), Independence Realty Trust (IRT +2.1%), AvalonBay Communities (AVB +1.2%), Camden Property Trust (CPT +1.7%), Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG +2.0%).
- The Trump administration introduced the national moratorium on rental evictions in September 2020, and was originally scheduled to expire at the end of last year.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.