SkyWest EPS beats by $1.00, beats on revenue

Jul. 29, 2021 4:02 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)SKYWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $1.00.
  • Revenue of $656.99M (+87.7% Y/Y) beats by $57.41M.
  • Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, “We are pleased to see continued demand improvement and look forward to returning to pre-COVID levels by the beginning of 2022. We are excited to resume new aircraft deliveries in the third quarter, with 29 new E175 aircraft by the first half of 2023. I want to thank our exceptional SkyWest team for their commitment to excellence through these dynamic and challenging circumstances.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.