SkyWest EPS beats by $1.00, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 4:02 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)SKYWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $1.00.
- Revenue of $656.99M (+87.7% Y/Y) beats by $57.41M.
- Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, “We are pleased to see continued demand improvement and look forward to returning to pre-COVID levels by the beginning of 2022. We are excited to resume new aircraft deliveries in the third quarter, with 29 new E175 aircraft by the first half of 2023. I want to thank our exceptional SkyWest team for their commitment to excellence through these dynamic and challenging circumstances.”
- Press Release