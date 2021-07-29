Becton, Dickinson COVID-19 test is no longer linked to false positives - FDA (updated)
Jul. 29, 2021 4:06 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)BDXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Update: The FDA says the BD Max System test is no longer linked to an increased risk of false positive results.
- Based on new data submitted by Becton, Dickinson, the regulator has reissued the emergency use authorization granted for BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for the BD Max System test on March 10, according to the statement.
- Previously: The FDA has warned health professionals of an increased risk of a false-positive result with BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for the BD Max System test developed by Becton, Dickinson (BDX +0.7%).
- In one study cited by the manufacturer, there were nearly 3% of false-positive results, the federal agency said in a statement.
- Recommendations include an alternate authorized test for confirmation of any positive result resulting from the BD Max System test.
- The FDA is working with the company to resolve the issue. The sales from COVID-19 diagnostic testing on the BD Veritor Plus and BD Max System helped Becton, Dickinson to generate $480M in revenue for its Life Sciences segment in Q2 2021.
This was corrected on 07/30/2021 at 11:06 AM. The story was corrected to reflect the FDA update indicating the test is not linked to false positives.