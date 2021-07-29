Becton, Dickinson COVID-19 test is no longer linked to false positives - FDA (updated)

Food And Drug Administration Headquarters In Maryland
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images News

  • Update: The FDA says the BD Max System test is no longer linked to an increased risk of false positive results.
  • Based on new data submitted by Becton, Dickinson, the regulator has reissued the emergency use authorization granted for BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for the BD Max System test on March 10, according to the statement.
  • Previously: The FDA has warned health professionals of an increased risk of a false-positive result with BD SARS-CoV-2 Reagents for the BD Max System test developed by Becton, Dickinson (BDX +0.7%).
  • In one study cited by the manufacturer, there were nearly 3% of false-positive results, the federal agency said in a statement.
  • Recommendations include an alternate authorized test for confirmation of any positive result resulting from the BD Max System test.
  • The FDA is working with the company to resolve the issue. The sales from COVID-19 diagnostic testing on the BD Veritor Plus and BD Max System helped Becton, Dickinson to generate $480M in revenue for its Life Sciences segment in Q2 2021.
