Biogen and Eisai highlight design for first real world study of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm

Alzheimers Concept Horizontal
travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai announce the design for the first real world observational phase 4 study in Alzheimer’s disease with Aduhelm ((aducanumab)) in the United States.
  • The study intends to enroll patients with Alzheimer’s disease over four years from about 200 sites in the U.S. Patients will be monitored for a period of up to five years.
  • The study design includes a goal to help address the underrepresentation of Black/African American and Latinx patients in Alzheimer’s disease studies, aiming to enroll at least 16% of the trial’s expected 6,000 participants from these communities.
  • Aduhelm is indicated in the United States for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
  • #AAIC21
  • However, both Biogen and the U.S. FDA are facing backlash over the approval of Aduhelm, owing to doubts over the drug's efficacy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.