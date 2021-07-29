Biogen and Eisai highlight design for first real world study of Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai announce the design for the first real world observational phase 4 study in Alzheimer’s disease with Aduhelm ((aducanumab)) in the United States.
- The study intends to enroll patients with Alzheimer’s disease over four years from about 200 sites in the U.S. Patients will be monitored for a period of up to five years.
- The study design includes a goal to help address the underrepresentation of Black/African American and Latinx patients in Alzheimer’s disease studies, aiming to enroll at least 16% of the trial’s expected 6,000 participants from these communities.
- Aduhelm is indicated in the United States for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
- However, both Biogen and the U.S. FDA are facing backlash over the approval of Aduhelm, owing to doubts over the drug's efficacy.