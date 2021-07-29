Zendesk EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $318.2M (+29.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.35M.
- GAAP operating loss of $42.4 million and non-GAAP operating income of $22.6 million
For Q3, comapny expects to report: Revenue in the range of $332 - 337 million (consensus $335.88M); GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(43) - (39) million
For FY: Revenue in the range of $1.310 - 1.318 billion (consensus $1.31B); GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(164) - (159) million,
- Shares -12.6%.
