Zendesk EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue

Jul. 29, 2021 4:21 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)ZENBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $318.2M (+29.0% Y/Y) misses by $2.35M.
  • GAAP operating loss of $42.4 million and non-GAAP operating income of $22.6 million

  • For Q3, comapny expects to report: Revenue in the range of $332 - 337 million (consensus $335.88M); GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(43) - (39) million

  • For FY: Revenue in the range of $1.310 - 1.318 billion (consensus $1.31B); GAAP operating income (loss) in the range of $(164) - (159) million,

  • Shares -12.6%.
  • Press Release
