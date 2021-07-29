Generac recalls portable generators on finger amputation and crushing hazards
Jul. 29, 2021 4:20 PM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)GNRCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Generac (GNRC -2.7%) tumbles as much as 5% in the final two hours of today's trading after the company recalls ~321K portable generators after receiving reports of seven finger amputations and one finger crushing, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
- An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards, the CPSC says.
- Generac shares fell yesterday despite reporting stronger than forecast Q2 earnings, as investors were disappointed with the company's margin guidance.