Generac recalls portable generators on finger amputation and crushing hazards

Jul. 29, 2021

Americans Turn To Home Generators As Large Parts Of Nation Experience Freezing Temperatures
George Frey/Getty Images News

  • Generac (GNRC -2.7%) tumbles as much as 5% in the final two hours of today's trading after the company recalls ~321K portable generators after receiving reports of seven finger amputations and one finger crushing, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.
  • An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards, the CPSC says.
  • Generac shares fell yesterday despite reporting stronger than forecast Q2 earnings, as investors were disappointed with the company's margin guidance.
