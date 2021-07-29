Enova EPS beats by $0.95, misses on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.26 beats by $0.95; GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.95.
- Revenue of $264.72M (+4.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.7M.
- Continued strong credit performance with consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables declining to 2.4% from 15.9% in the second quarter of 2020.
- Balance sheet remains strong with cash and marketable securities of $467 million at June 30 and available capacity on committed facilities of $534 million.
