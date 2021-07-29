Seagen shares rise after Q2 earnings beat
Jul. 29, 2021 4:29 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)SGENBy: SA News Team
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares rise more than 2% post market after reporting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of its PADCEV and TUKYSA treatments.
- In the quarter, PADCEV revenue rose 44% to $82.4M, while TUKYSA brought in $83M, an over five fold increase from last year.
- The company's quarterly revenue rose nearly 40% to $388.5M, beating analysts' estimate by $30.8M.
- Seagen also reiterated its financial guidance for the year: ADCETRIS sales of $675M-$700M vs. $658.6M in FY20; PADCEV sales of $310M-$325M vs. $222.4 in FY20; TUKYSA sales of $300M-$315M vs. $119.6M in FY20; royalty revenues of $125M-$135M vs. $126.7M in FY20.
- Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $84.6M, or $0.47/share, compared to net loss of $21.2M, or $0.12/share, for the same period last year.
- As of June 30, 2021, Seagen had $2.5B in cash and investments.
- Previously (July 29): Seattle Genetics EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue.