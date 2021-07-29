Seagen shares rise after Q2 earnings beat

  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares rise more than 2% post market after reporting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of its PADCEV and TUKYSA treatments.
  • In the quarter, PADCEV revenue rose 44% to $82.4M, while TUKYSA brought in $83M, an over five fold increase from last year.
  • The company's quarterly revenue rose nearly 40% to $388.5M, beating analysts' estimate by $30.8M.
  • Seagen also reiterated its financial guidance for the year: ADCETRIS sales of $675M-$700M vs. $658.6M in FY20; PADCEV sales of $310M-$325M vs. $222.4 in FY20; TUKYSA sales of $300M-$315M vs. $119.6M in FY20; royalty revenues of $125M-$135M vs. $126.7M in FY20.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $84.6M, or $0.47/share, compared to net loss of $21.2M, or $0.12/share, for the same period last year.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Seagen had $2.5B in cash and investments.
  • Previously (July 29): Seattle Genetics EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.