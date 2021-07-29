eHealth EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue
Jul. 29, 2021 4:30 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.45 beats by $0.27; GAAP EPS of -$0.86 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $96.56M (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.77M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13M.
- FY 2021 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $660M to $700M vs. consensus of $691.40M
- GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $42M to $57M
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $110M to $125.0M.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted shar is expected to be in the range of $2.77 to $3.26 per share vs. consensus of $2.91.
- Shares -1.11%.
