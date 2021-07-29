T-Mobile CEO says new account growth fueled earnings

Jul. 29, 2021

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO Michael Sievert said Thursday that a record quarter for new account additions contributed to its strong Q2 performance, allowing it to take market share from rivals like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).
  • The comments followed the release of earnings that showed Q2 EPS of $0.78 and revenue of $20B. Both figures topped expectations. The company also raised its 2021 forecast.
  • Sievert told CNBC that it added 349,000 new billing relationships during the quarter -- the highest new account growth in the company's history.
  • Not only did this take share from other wireless companies, but Sievert said it also took customers away from big cable companies, which have become a challenge to the traditional wireless companies in recent years.
  • The T-Mobile CEO also pointed to 5G and pre-paid cell phones as other major contributors to its quarterly results.
  • Looking ahead, Sievert said the company's raised guidance took into account the Street-beating quarter it just finished, as well as optimism for the rest of the year.
  • Responding to the quarterly report, TMUS ticked down fractionally in Thursday's after-hours action. This followed a relatively flat session, with the stock ending down about a third of a percent at $144.63.
  • In general, the stock has been moving sideways in recent weeks, after coming off a 52-week high of $150.20 in mid-July.

