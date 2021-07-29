Check out three ETFs that seem likely to buy Robinhood stock

Robinhood Markets IPO Listing Day
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Which exchange traded funds will be first in line to pick up shares of the now public Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)?
  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF), Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX), and Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) all might be possibilities.
  • Here's why:

ARK and Global X

  • ARKF and FINX are fintech funds that seem like they'd want to add Robinhood given that HOOD's stated mission is to use technology to democratize finance for all.
  • That fits in with the objectives of ARKF, which defines fintech innovation as "the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the financial sector works.”
  • Similarly, FINX states that its objective is to invest in companies on "the leading edge of the emerging financial technology sector."

The Renaissance IPO ETF

  • Meanwhile, the Renaissance IPO ETF aims to deliver exposure to U.S.-listed newly public companies ahead of their inclusion in core equity portfolios.
  • That would make Robinhood a good candidate for the fund.

The Coinbase IPO Can Provide Insight?

  • It’s a guessing game right now as to what these three ETFs will do, but it's worth noting that they picked up shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) after that company recently went public.
  • COIN is somewhat similar to Robinhood in that they're both trading platforms that provide people with a new and different customer experiences.
  • Of course, complicating the equation is that Robinhood didn't exactly take Wall Street by storm Thursday.
  • Far from getting a big first-day pop, the stock opened at its IPO price of $38 a share. The stock then dropped 11% in early afternoon trading.
