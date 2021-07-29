Forward Air EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Jul. 29, 2021 5:15 PM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $420.67M (+49.3% Y/Y) beats by $29.04M.
  • Q3 2021 Guidance: The company says, "We expect our year-over-year revenue growth will be 28% to 32%, and our net income per diluted share to be between $1.03 to $1.07, compared to $0.61 in the third quarter of 2020. The net income per diluted share outlook reflects a $0.03 per share impact from professional fees related to an operational improvement project".
  • This compares to Non-GAAP EPS consensus of $1.03.
  • Press Release
