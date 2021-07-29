Welltower forms two joint ventures, expanding in New York and California
Jul. 29, 2021 6:23 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) forms one joint venture with real estate developer Aspect Health and expands its partnership with Oakmont Management Group.
- The venture with Aspect Health will leverage Welltower's data analytics platform with Aspect's design and development expertise to deliver next-generation healthcare facilities.
- The partnership includes an investment in Aspect Health's existing portfolio of six properties and a medical office building under construction, which are located in the New York City metropolitan area. The 98% occupied portfolio is 100% triple-net leased to hospitals and physician groups with a weighted average lease term of ~12 years.
- The companies also agree to a 10-year exclusivity agreement on future development opportunities.
- Through the acquisition of new management contracts, the partnership with Oakmont Management is expected to roughly double the size of Welltower and Oakmont's existing portfolio by the end of Q3 in affluent markets in California.
- Welltower also signed a long-term exclusive development agreement with Oakmont. Through this agreement, both organizations will invest significant capital and resources to build, own and operate Class A communities to serve the seniors housing residents.
