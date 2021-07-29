SSR Mining to sell royalty portfolio to EMX for up to $100M
Jul. 29, 2021
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) agrees to sell a non-core portfolio of royalty interests and deferred payments to EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) for as much as $100M.
- The consideration is split roughly evenly between cash, EMX shares and deferred compensation payments to be delivered upon achievement of project development milestones.
- SSR Mining will hold a ~12% stake in EMX after the deal closes.
