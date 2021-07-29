Lynas wins Malaysian court ruling in license renewal case
Jul. 29, 2021 1:55 PM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF), LYSDYLYSCF, LYSDYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF +2.7%) lifts to a new 52-week high after a Malaysian court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the government's decision to renew the company's operating license.
- The government nearly two years ago extended a license to Lynas' rare earths processing plant on the condition that it build a permanent facility to store its low-level radioactive waste, prompting protests over environmental concerns.
- The High Court of Malaya at Kuala Lumpur ruled that all reviews by government and scientific agencies had found Lynas was "low risk and compliant with the relevant laws and regulations."
- Lynas recently reported record revenues in its June quarter, lifted by strong demand for the metals it mines.