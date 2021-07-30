Hong Kong down more than 2%; U.S. stock futures decline
Jul. 30, 2021 1:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.59%. Retail sales for May surged 3.1% M/M vs. expectations of +2.7%, prior +0.4%.
- On annual terms, Retail sales came in at 0.1% Y/Y compared to estimate of 0.2%, prior 8.3%.
- Japan Industrial Production for June 2021 +6.2% M/M (preliminary) vs. expected 5.0%, prior -6.5%.
- Industrial output rose 22.6% Y/Y, prior +21.1%.
- Japan Jobless (Unemployment) rate for June: 2.9% compared to forecast of 3%, prior 3%.
- China -0.67%.
- Hong Kong -2.14%. Shares slumped again after rebounding in the previous session amid persistent concerns over regulatory crackdowns.
- Australia +0.01%. Q2 PPI rose 0.7% Q/Q vs. prior reading of +0.4%.
- On annual basis, PPI increased 2.2% Y/Y, prior +0.2%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones gained about 150 points, S&P 500 finished the day up 0.4% at 4,419.15 and Nasdaq gained 0.1%.
- Oil prices lower, with Brent crude futures down 0.54% to $75.64/barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 0.58% to $73.19/barrel.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.36%; S&P 500 -0.82%; Nasdaq -1.34%.