Tenaya Therapeutics prices upsized 12M-share IPO at $15
Jul. 30, 2021 2:15 AM ETTenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (TNYA)TNYABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tenaya Therapeutics (TNYA) has priced its IPO of 12M common shares at $15.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $180M.
- The company initially filed to offer 10M shares at a price range of $14-$16.
- Trading kicks off July 30.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.8M shares.
- Closing date is August 3.
- Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine.
- Below is an overview of company's deep and diverse pipeline of therapeutic programs.Source: SEC Form S-1/A