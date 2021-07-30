Rogers Communications invests $3.3 billion in 3500 MHz band spectrum

Rogers Communications Brampton Campus.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Rogers (NYSE:RCI) has invested $3.3 billion (equivalent to $3.38 per MHz/POP) to acquire additional 20-year licenses of 3500 MHz spectrum holdings in 169 out of 172 ISED Tier 4 regions across Canada.
  • The investment in the 3500 MHz spectrum will complement Rogers's foundational investments in low-band 600 MHz spectrum across all provinces and territories.
  • RCI will fund the spectrum purchase through the existing cash balances and bank credit facilities.
  • Joe Natale, President and CEO: “We went into this auction with a clear plan and acquired the spectrum we need to continue driving the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada and to deliver long-term value for our customers, shareholders and Canada.”
