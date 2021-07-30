BeiGene reports positive results from Phase 3 Brukinsa study in blood cancer

Jul. 30, 2021 4:20 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces positive topline results from an interim analysis of Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial comparing BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) to bendamustine and rituximab (B+R) in patients with treatment-naïve (TN) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) whose tumor did not exhibit the deletion of chromosome 17p13.1 (del[17p]).
  • With a median follow-up of 25.8 months, the trial met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by independent review committee, as BRUKINSA achieved a highly statistically significant improvement in PFS compared to B+R.
  • In addition, the trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS per investigator assessment, a secondary endpoint.
  • BRUKINSA was also generally well-tolerated, consistent with its known safety profile.
  • BeiGene plans to consult with global regulatory authorities on next steps and present these data at an upcoming major medical conference.
