ENI reports Q2 results; issues full year guidance
Jul. 30, 2021
- ENI (NYSE:E): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.24; GAAP EPS of €0.06.
- Revenue of €16.29B (+99.6% Y/Y)
- Hydrocarbon production in the second quarter of 1.6M boe/day, down by ~5% net of price effects compared to the same period of 2020.
- Outlook: FY 2021 cash flow from operations before changes in working capital at replacement cost expected to be above €10 billion at a Brent scenario of 65 $/bbl.
- Reaffirming the guidance for hydrocarbon production at about 1.7 million boe/d for the FY 2021. In the third quarter hydrocarbon production is expected at 1.68 million boe/d.
- 2021 organic capex expected at approximately €6 billion, of which approximately €4.5 billion in the E&P segment;
- Press Release