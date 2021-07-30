ENI reports Q2 results; issues full year guidance

  • ENI (NYSE:E): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.24; GAAP EPS of €0.06.
  • Revenue of €16.29B (+99.6% Y/Y)
  • Hydrocarbon production in the second quarter of 1.6M boe/day, down by ~5% net of price effects compared to the same period of 2020.
  • Outlook: FY 2021 cash flow from operations before changes in working capital at replacement cost expected to be above €10 billion at a Brent scenario of 65 $/bbl.
  • Reaffirming the guidance for hydrocarbon production at about 1.7 million boe/d for the FY 2021. In the third quarter hydrocarbon production is expected at 1.68 million boe/d.
  • 2021 organic capex expected at approximately €6 billion, of which approximately €4.5 billion in the E&P segment;
  • Press Release
