Ares Commercial Real Estate beats on revenue

  • Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.43.
  • Revenue of $23.3M (+29.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.12M.
  • “We reported another strong quarter with Distributable Earnings per share up 16% versus the same period a year ago,” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “With our broad market coverage and increased capital base, we are in a strong position to invest given our growing pipeline of attractive opportunities. During the second quarter, we closed $311 million of commitments and, subsequent to the end of the quarter, another $254 million of commitments in July.”
