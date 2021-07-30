Ares Commercial Real Estate beats on revenue
Jul. 30, 2021
- Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.43.
- Revenue of $23.3M (+29.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.12M.
- “We reported another strong quarter with Distributable Earnings per share up 16% versus the same period a year ago,” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “With our broad market coverage and increased capital base, we are in a strong position to invest given our growing pipeline of attractive opportunities. During the second quarter, we closed $311 million of commitments and, subsequent to the end of the quarter, another $254 million of commitments in July.”
