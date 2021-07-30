TELUS secures important 3500 MHz spectrum licences in Canada for $1.95 billion

Top of Telus building during day light.
Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • TELUS (NYSE:TU) acquires new 3500 MHz spectrum licences in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec at the cost of $1.95 billion.
  • Combined with the spectrum it acquired privately in January 2021, TELUS now holds licences to an average of 25 MHz of 3500 spectrum nationally and 40 MHz in key markets, at an average price of $2.53 per MHz-pop.
  • The licences will allow TELUS to deliver enhanced mobile 5G broadband connectivity to its customers nationwide.
  • In the U.S., carriers paid on average $1.19 per MHz-pop in the Federal Communication Commission’s most recent 5G spectrum auction, which concluded in January. By contrast, Canadian national carriers paid more than 2.8 times as much, at $3.28 per MHz-pop.
