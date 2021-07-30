TransMedics pops 3% on FDA clearance of OCS Lung Solution for cold preservation of lungs

  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) announces FDA 510(k) clearance of its OCS Lung Solution for use in transplants using cold storage techniques.
  • TMDX shares up 2.9% premarket at $30.04.
  • The solution, which is also cleared as a component of the company's OCS Lung System, is indicated for hypothermic flushing, storage and transportation of donor lungs for transplantation.
  • The OCS Lung Solution is a colorless, sterile, pyrogen-free, colloid-based extracellular low potassium solution for cold flushing, storage and transport of donor lungs for transplantation. It is labeled with a 24-month shelf life.
