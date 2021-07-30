Colgate-Palmolive EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Jul. 30, 2021 6:56 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $4.26B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Organic growth of 5% vs. a consensus of 6.2%.
- The company still expects organic sales to be up within its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%.
- CEO comment: “Despite significant raw material and logistics cost headwinds, we delivered another quarter of increased operating profit, net income and earnings per share on a Base Business basis. We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives."
- Shares -1.2% PM.
- Press Release