Colgate-Palmolive EPS in-line, beats on revenue

  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $4.26B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Organic growth of 5% vs. a consensus of 6.2%.
  • The company still expects organic sales to be up within its long-term targeted range of 3% to 5%.
  • CEO comment: “Despite significant raw material and logistics cost headwinds, we delivered another quarter of increased operating profit, net income and earnings per share on a Base Business basis. We expect the difficult cost environment to continue in the back half of the year and we remain sharply focused on our funding the growth and revenue growth management initiatives."
  • Shares -1.2% PM.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.