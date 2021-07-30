Bright Scholar provides update on new regulations in China
- On July 24, 2021, China's official state media announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.
- The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services for students from grade 1 through grade 9 in China.
- Bright Scholar (NYSE:BEDU) says that the Company has minimal exposure to after-school tutoring from grade 1 through grade 9.
- "We currently do not expect that the abovementioned Opinion will have a material impact on our business."
