Bright Scholar provides update on new regulations in China

  • On July 24, 2021, China's official state media announced the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, issued by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.
  • The Opinion contains high-level policy directives about requirements and restrictions related to after-school tutoring services for students from grade 1 through grade 9 in China.
  • Bright Scholar (NYSE:BEDU) says that the Company has minimal exposure to after-school tutoring from grade 1 through grade 9.
  • "We currently do not expect that the abovementioned Opinion will have a material impact on our business."
  • Previously (July 23): TAL Education, New Oriental shares drop 50% amid risk China may impose non-profit status on tutoring firms (update)
