Restaurant Brands International returns to growth ways with big quarter for Timothy Hortons, Burger King
Jul. 30, 2021 7:05 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports global system-wide sales growth of +4% in Q2.
- Comparable sales shined at Tim Horton's (27.6% year-over-year vs. +27.4% consensus) and Burger King (18.2% vs. +15.6% consensus), while Popeyes (-0.3% vs. +2.86% consensus) lagged against the pandemic comparable from a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $577M during the quarter from $358M a year ago, with Burger King bringing in $266M.
- The company also saw unit growth returns to pre-pandemic levels with 378 net new restaurants opened during the first half of the year.
- CEO outlook: "We believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable, long-term sales growth across the business and to continue enhancing shareholder returns with significant returns of capital through our industry-leading dividend and opportunistic share buybacks under our newly expanded authorization."
- Shares of Restaurant Brands are flat in premarket trading at $64.88.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on QSR is Neutral with a low mark for growth dragging.