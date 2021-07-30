Restaurant Brands International returns to growth ways with big quarter for Timothy Hortons, Burger King

  • Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) reports global system-wide sales growth of +4% in Q2.
  • Comparable sales shined at Tim Horton's (27.6% year-over-year vs. +27.4% consensus) and Burger King (18.2% vs. +15.6% consensus), while Popeyes (-0.3% vs. +2.86% consensus) lagged against the pandemic comparable from a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to $577M during the quarter from $358M a year ago, with Burger King bringing in $266M.
  • The company also saw unit growth returns to pre-pandemic levels with 378 net new restaurants opened during the first half of the year.
  • CEO outlook: "We believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable, long-term sales growth across the business and to continue enhancing shareholder returns with significant returns of capital through our industry-leading dividend and opportunistic share buybacks under our newly expanded authorization."
  • Shares of Restaurant Brands are flat in premarket trading at $64.88.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on QSR is Neutral with a low mark for growth dragging.
