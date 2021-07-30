Mortgages in forbearance rise by 31K this week, still down for the month: Black Knight
Jul. 30, 2021
- The number of mortgages in active forbearance increased 31K in the past week, but there are still 163K (-7.9%) fewer forbearance plans than at the same time last month, according to the Black Knight McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
- As of July 27, some 1.9M borrowers remain in COVID-19 forbearance plans, comprising 3.6% of all active mortgages and 2% of GSE, 6.3% of FHA/VA and 4.4% of Portfolio/private label securities loans.
- Forbearances rose most significantly in loans held in bank portfolios of private label securities (+35K) with FHA/VA also seeing an uptick (+1K). Meanwhile, forbearance plans among GSE loans fell by 5K.
- Still, some 179K plans are scheduled to be reviewed for extension/removal in July, which provides an opportunity for substantial improvement next week.
- Though still low, new forbearance plan starts hit their highest weekly level since late March, with restart activity also staying elevated. About two-thirds of all starts during the past week were restarts.
Source: Black Knight
- Removal volumes were their lowest since late May due to low volume of review activity at this time of month.
- Even with the increase in the number of mortgages in forbearance the estimated principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans remained at $2.3B and the estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active plans stayed at $0.8B for the week.
- Mortgage servicers that may be affected: New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI).
