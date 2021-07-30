Lexicon Pharmaceuticals appoints Craig Granowitz as Chief Medical Officer
- Biopharmaceutical company Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) has appointed Craig Granowitz as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective August 2, 2021.
- Granowitz was previously Chief Medical Officer at Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). In the new role, Granowitz will oversee the development of Lexicon's product pipeline. He will be instrumental in building out the medical affairs organization as the company prepares to file a new drug application for sotagliflozin as a therapy for people suffering from heart failure and living with type 2 diabetes.