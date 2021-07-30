Lion Electric to deliver two all-electric trucks to Green Mountain Power
Jul. 30, 2021 7:19 AM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)LEVBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV), a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles, has received a purchase order from Vermont utility Green Mountain Power (GMP).
- Lion Electric will deliver two of its all-electric trucks – a Lion8 bucket truck for line crews and a Lion6 stake body truck for electrical maintenance field crews - to GMP as part of the order.
- The first truck is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022, while the second one may arrive next summer. The bucket truck can go 130 miles on a charge, while the stake truck has a range of 200 miles.
- GMP becomes one of the first utilities in New England to receive all-electric heavy-duty trucks for its fleet.