Cboe Global Markets EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Jul. 30, 2021 7:33 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.38 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.98 misses by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $350.6M (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.96M.
  • FY2021 guidance: Recurring non-transaction revenue is now expected to increase by 15 to 16 percent, from a base of $342 million in 2020, up from previous guidance of 11 to 12 percent, with organic growth targeted in a range of 12 to 13 percent versus previous guidance of 10 to 11 percent.
  • Reaffirmed that adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $531 to $539 million.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense, which is included in adjusted operating expenses above, is now expected to be in the range of $34 to $38 million, down from the previous range of $38 to $42 million, excluding the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets.
  • Capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $55 to $60 million, down versus the prior range of $60 to $65 million, primarily reflecting changes in the timing of certain projects.
  • Press Release
