Cerner EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue; issues guidance

Jul. 30, 2021 7:36 AM ETCerner Corporation (CERN)CERNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.45.
  • Revenue of $1.46B (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • Outlook: Third quarter 2021 revenue to grow approximately 6% vs. consensus of 7.60% compared to third quarter of 2020; Full year 2021 revenue growth in the mid-single digits vs. consensus of 5.33%; Third quarter 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS growth of 12% to 15% vs. consensus of 13.08%over the third quarter of 2020; Full year 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS of approximately $3.25 vs. consensus of $3.21, compared to a prior outlook of more than $3.20; Full year 2021 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $900 million and Total 2021 share repurchases of up to $1.5 billion.
  • Press Release
