Chevron rises after Q2 beat, $3B stock buyback pledge
Jul. 30, 2021 7:35 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +1.7% pre-market after easily exceeding Q2 earnings estimates and nearly tripling revenues from the prior-year period, and pledging to resume stock buybacks during the current quarter at a rate of $2B-$3B per year.
- Q2 GAAP earnings of $3.1B swung from a year-ago loss of $8.3B, while revenues jumped to $37.6B from $13.49B in Q2 2020.
- Q2 free cash flow totaled $5.2B, "the highest in two years due to solid operational and financial performance and lower capital spending," Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said.
- Q2 total upstream swung to earnings of $3.2B from a $6.1B loss in the year-ago quarter, while downstream earned $839M after a $1B loss a year ago.
- U.S. upstream swung to earnings of $1.4B from a $2.1B loss a year ago, while U.S. downstream earned $776M after a $988M in the same period last year.
- Q2 worldwide net production rose 4.6% Y/Y to 3.13M boe/day.
- Q2 average sales price of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $54/bbl, up from $19/bbl a year earlier.
- Through the first six months of the year, cash flow from operations rose to $11.2B from $4.8B in 2020, and capital and exploratory spending fell to $5.3B from $7.7B in 2020.