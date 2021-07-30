Nextech AR inks multi-event, LiveX platform deal and strategic partnership with FENEX
Jul. 30, 2021 7:51 AM ETNexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NEXCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) closed a multi-event deal for the fenestration industry using Nextech’s LiveX platform with FENEX worth ~$185K.
- The event will reach 30K+ people in the home improvement sector and will introduce a new Digital Marketplace where consumers can interface, try new products via Augmented Reality, and get educated on home improvement options with top U.K. vendors.
- FENEX is the fenestration sector's first virtual exhibition platform powered by LiveX.
- This On-Demand Digital Marketplace is a showcase of Nextech’s solution to support and connect buyers and sellers in a B2B environment.